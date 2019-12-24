Amazon Customer Services celebrate Christmas

24 December 2019

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The team at the Amazon Customer Services Centre in Cork is joining in the festive cheer in the run up to Christmas with a two-month-long series of activities, fun events and special surprises.

Party games, prizes, festive food giveaways and Christmas Jumper Day are just some of the fun activities at Amazon’s Customer Services Centre in Cork.

The festive fun culminated in a Christmas party for the children of the team working at Amazon in Cork. Held at the site after schools finished for the term, the party welcomed more than 100 children and parents to the Customer Services centre.

The children enjoyed a special site tour where the Amazon Alexa devices connected the boys and girls directly to Santa. After a special Christmas lunch, the children played games and Amazon staff held festive singing, joke telling and dancing competitions. The boys and girls went home with toys and chocolate from the Amazon team as an extra Christmas surprise.

Speaking on the fun events, Ian Semple Site Leader at Amazon in Cork, said:

“Christmas is a really exciting time of the year at Amazon and there’s no better way to celebrate than by having two months of fun with our team. My favourite event has been the Christmas party with our kids at the site. This has been a brilliant year for our team and it’s great to end it with lots of festive cheer.”

