NEAR KINSALE: Construction beins on 93-bed ‘Riverstick Nursing Home’

30 December 2019

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

A look back at news this December

Pictured at Delsk Ireland’s sod-turning ceremony at Riverstick, Co Cork The development project, Riverstick Nursing Home, is a two storey 93 bed residential care nursing home worth in the region of 13 Million Euro. The nursing home will provide a full range of services for the elderly including long and short term respite and palliative care. Riverstick Nursing Home will service a catchment area of 20 km from Riverstick. This area captures all of Cork City and extends to the West beyond Bandon town. The 20km catchment area includes the electoral areas of: Cork City; Carrigaline; Bandon, Macroom and electoral divisions of Ballincollig, Ballymurphy and Brinny. It is due to open in mid 2021.

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

