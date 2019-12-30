NEAR KINSALE: Construction beins on 93-bed ‘Riverstick Nursing Home’

30 December 2019
By Mary Bermingham
Pictured at Delsk Ireland’s sod-turning ceremony at Riverstick, Co Cork The development project, Riverstick Nursing Home, is a two storey 93 bed residential care nursing home worth in the region of 13 Million Euro. The nursing home will provide a full range of services for the elderly including long and short term respite and palliative care. Riverstick Nursing Home will service a catchment area of 20 km from Riverstick. This area captures all of Cork City and extends to the West beyond Bandon town. The 20km catchment area includes the electoral areas of: Cork City; Carrigaline; Bandon, Macroom and electoral divisions of Ballincollig, Ballymurphy and Brinny. It is due to open in mid 2021.

Pictured at Delsk Ireland’s sod turning ceremony in Riverstick, Co. Cork was Kevin Duke, Duke McCaffrey, Finbar Healy, Contracts Manager KPH, David Hong, Construction Director, Delsk and Michael Nyland, Duke McCaffrey. Picture; – David Creedon / Anzenberger
Pictured at Delsk Ireland’s sod turning ceremony in Riverstick, Co. Cork was Brian Gallivan, MD KPH, David Hong Director Delsk Ireland, Helen Xie, General Manager, Delsk Ireland, Kevin Duke, Project Manager, Duke McCaffrey and Michael Hyland, Duke McCaffrey. Picture; – David Creedon / Anzenberger

