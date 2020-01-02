Where to get rid of Christmas Tree in Cork?

2 January 2020

Ah, the Christmas tree… just weeks ago it was a valuable item, and great fun to bring home, but now… alas… the time has come to remove the dried tree from your sitting room or hallway!

Cork City Council will provide facilities for the acceptance of Christmas trees for recycling from householders in Cork City.

Christmas Trees may be deposited free of charge at any of the sites listed below from Thursday 2nd January 2020 until Friday 31st January 2020.

Ballinlough Park, adjacent to the Gus Healy Swimming Pool

Park, adjacent to the Gus Healy Swimming Pool Clashduv Park , adjacent to the bring site

, adjacent to the bring site Kinsale Road Civic Amenity Site

Civic Amenity Site Green and junction of Murmont Road and Iona Road, Mayfield

Green adjacent to the Sam Allen Sports Complex, Gurranabraher

Cork City Council appeals to people to dispose of Christmas Trees only at the designated locations.

Warning from the City Council: Any persons found disposing of Christmas Trees at sites other than the above mentioned will incur a fine.

