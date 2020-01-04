SOCCER: Conor Davis moves to Cork City

4 January 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC are delighted to announce the signing of Conor Davis from Derry City.

Davis, who joined Reading in 2014 and featured for their U18 & U23 sides, returned to Ireland in 2018, signing for UCD and playing a key role in the side that reached the semi-final of the FAI Cup in the same season. He left the Dublin side in July, heading to the Brandywell until the end of the season.

Speaking after arriving on Leeside, the 21-year-old said: “I’m very grateful to Neale and his staff for giving me this opportunity to play for such a prestigious club in Cork City and I hope to repay him and the fans with lots of goals throughout the season.”

“I had a stop, start few months at Derry and I felt it was best for me to move on and have a clean slate and what better place to do that at this moment than Cork City who are in a similar process of starting fresh. I think this is a great chance for me to kick on in my career and I can’t wait to pull on the green jersey for the first time. I’m under no illusions of the pressures that come with playing for such a big club and what the fans expect from Cork City players but I also have no doubt that we can deliver and hopefully, with a bit of time and patience, take this club back to where it belongs.”

City boss Neale Fenn was happy with the acquisition of the striker, saying: “Conor is a talented player who fits the mould of what we’re looking for here. He met the lads and trained today, and it’s clear that he’s eager to do well here. We’re excited to see how he does at the club.”

The squad reported back to Bishopstown for pre-season yesterday, and preparations are now underway for the 2020 season! Get your season ticket today, at CCFC.ie/seasontickets.

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

