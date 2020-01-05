Entries open in Texaco Children’s Art Competition

5 January 2020

By Bryan Smyth

The search to find the young artists who will excel in this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition has begun. Last year three students from Cork City, and nine from Co Cork, won prizes in the event which is now in its 66th year and widely acknowledged as the longest running arts sponsorship in Ireland.

The closing date for entries is Friday, 28th February 2020 with judging to take place in March.

Winners will be announced in mid-April, with prize-giving to follow in May.

Details are available through Texaco service stations and online at www.texacochildrensart.com

