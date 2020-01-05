SOCIALS: West Cork Ladies fundraise for Cork Simon Community

5 January 2020
By Bryan Smyth
bryan@TheCork.ie
Yesterday (Saturday 4th January 2020) from 12pm to 3pm, ladies from West Cork paid €30 per person (+booking fee) to attend the annual Cork Simon Community fundraiser at the Celtic Ross Hotel. All proceeds from the event are in aid of Cork Simon Community services for women and men who are homeless in Cork.
Attending the Women’s Little Christmas Sparkling Afternoon Tea event in aid of Cork Simon Community at the Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery on Saturday last were L to R. Gerardine Keane, Ovens, Kate Duggan, Macroom, Caroline Duggan, Ballincollig. The event organisers were: Helen Wycherley, Kate Wycherley, Aoife Cullinane. Photo by Dermot Sullivan.
Attending the Women’s Little Christmas Sparkling Afternoon Tea event in aid of Cork Simon Community at the Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery on Saturday last were L to R. Kate Maher, Clonakilty, Breda Quirk, Clonakilty and Mary Hurley, Rosscarbery. The event organisers were: Helen Wycherley, Kate Wycherley, Aoife Cullinane. Photo by Dermot Sullivan.
Attending the Women’s Little Christmas Sparkling Afternoon Tea event in aid of Cork Simon Community at the Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery on Saturday last were L to R. Ellen Galvin, Leap, Ellen-Maria Galvin, Kinsale, Roisin Galvin, Leap, Paula Galvin, Leap, Tara O”Malley, Tipperary and Voilet Haves, Lough Hyne. The event organisers were: Helen Wycherley, Kate Wycherley, Aoife Cullinane. Photo by Dermot Sullivan.
Attending the Women’s Little Christmas Sparkling Afternoon Tea event in aid of Cork Simon Community at the Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery on Saturday last were L to R. Suzie Lynch, Cork, Elizabeth Wycherley, Cork, Eimear Kennedy, Cork. The event organisers were: Helen Wycherley, Kate Wycherley, Aoife Cullinane. Photo by Dermot Sullivan.
Attending the Women's Little Christmas Sparkling Afternoon Tea event in aid of Cork Simon Community at the Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery on Saturday last were L to R. Claire O"Driscoll, Douglas, Gobnait O'Donoven Clonakilty, Angela O'Donovan, Rochestown, Elizabeth Carr, Rochestown, Suzanne Murphy, Douglas and Carol Boylan, Douglas. The event organisers were: Helen Wycherley, Kate Wycherley, Aoife Cullinane. Photo by Dermot Sullivan.
