SOCIALS: West Cork Ladies fundraise for Cork Simon Community

5 January 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Yesterday (Saturday 4th January 2020) from 12pm to 3pm, ladies from West Cork paid €30 per person (+booking fee) to attend the annual Cork Simon Community fundraiser at the Celtic Ross Hotel. All proceeds from the event are in aid of Cork Simon Community services for women and men who are homeless in Cork.

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

