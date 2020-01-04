Cork IT firm hired 103 new employees in 2019!

4 January 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork firm Wisetek records a successful year, now has 450 employees

Wisetek, a global leader in IT asset disposal (ITAD), re-use and manufacturing services, has recorded sizeable growth in Ireland and globally in 2019. The Cork-based company hired 103 new employees across its global operations and successfully secured new top-tier clients across the technology, healthcare and third-level education sectors. It recorded a sizeable increase in the volume of data destroyed, with the total number of disc drives erased and destroyed rising by 30% in 2019 to 11 million.

The company attributes the majority of its growth in Europe to the introduction of GDPR in 2018, which resulted in the need for organisations to partner with an accredited and secure data destruction provider in the European market.

The company expanded globally, with new facilities in Reading, United Kingdom; Virginia; and Sacramento in the United States. The company also increased its presence in the Middle East market by establishing a strategic alliance with the Dubai-based recycling company, Enviroserve and established corporate partnerships in South Korea and Dubai to provide ITAD services.

Wisetek predicts that 2020 will see a number of developments for the ITAD market, including that e-waste levels will continue to rise, as will the demand for secure data destruction and ITAD services. The company believes that sustainability concerns will encourage the hyperscale data centre model at the expense of the traditional data centre, and international tariffs on IT assets will drive more companies to recycle existing IT parts due to rising costs.

Sean Sheehan, CEO of Wisetek said “I am very proud of the tremendous growth and expansion that Wisetek has achieved in 2019. I attribute this growth to the hard work and dedication of its employees in Ireland and globally, and also the significant ongoing growth of the ITAD sector as a result of GDPR and International regulations on E-waste. I believe that as companies continue to realise the importance of secure data destruction, Wisetek will continue to experience this success in the 2020.”

The company received a number of prestigious awards in 2019, including the Business and Finance Elevation Award, the Cork Large Company of the year award from Cork Chamber, and was recognised at the Deloitte Best Managed Companies awards.

About Wisetek

Wisetek is a leader in IT asset disposal (ITAD), secure data destruction, reuse and technology manufacturing services worldwide. Wisetek strives to provide world class services to achieve maximum financial return from advanced reuse, remanufacturing, remarketing and recycling of retired IT equipment. The company’s advanced managed processes assures clients they remain legally and ethically secure in their data destruction and IT asset disposal operations, whilst also ensuring they achieve optimal financial and operational value recovery from their retired IT equipment.

