WEST CORK: Female only business networking group plans 2020 calendar

10 January 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Network Ireland West Cork is leading the way for ambitious and enterprising women lead by the newly elected Network Ireland West Cork branch president Caroline Murphy of the Award Winning West Cork Eggs, the motto for 2020 is ‘Be the Best You’.

The first Network Ireland West Cork event of the year entitled “Getting Goal Ready for 2020” will take place at Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery on Thursday, January 16th at 6pm. The event seeks to inspire West Cork’s Women in Business to set goals that allow them to be the best version of themselves. Guest speakers include Sarah Abbott, Executive Coach at The People’s Practice and Katherine O’Sullivan – General Manager of O Donnell Design, who will share their expertise and experiences on how they have benefited and grown their businesses through successful goal setting.

Sarah Abbott leads The People Practice, a boutique consulting organisation with clients in Ireland, UK, Europe and US, specialising in executive coaching and HR Strategy. Sarah who previously held global leadership roles in Apple, EMC, Musgrave and EY, is an insightful and intuitive coach and facilitator, having had a front row seat at some extraordinary HR transformations in several major corporations. Speaking ahead of the event, Sarah said, “A goal without a plan is just a wish”. – Antoine de Saint-Exupery. “I’m really looking forward to exploring how we take the first steps to making our dreams a reality. As we start a new decade, it’s perfect timing to begin. Dream big.” Sarah will work through the practice steps to turn dreams into real goals and actions. Katherine O’Sullivan is General Manager of Growing Manufacturing Business O’Donnell Design Limited in Skibbereen and a member of Chartered Accountants Ireland. She is active working with the steering committee of IWFMN and a number of educational institutes encouraging the personal development of staff and members of the furniture industry. She is a member of Network Ireland West Cork and contributes to Enterprise Ireland programmes to encourage growth in the number of women working in senior roles in the Construction Industry. A winner of National Business Woman of the Year 2019 Shining Star Employee, Katherine said “I am honoured and delighted to share my learnings, skills and tips that I have developed during my work, voluntary work and parenting which will help other West Cork Business Women. We have a tendency to self doubt but through resilience, determination and good planning we can achieve our goals. Organisations such as Network Ireland are essential to provide the network and support to help us achieve our goals.”

Goal Setting helps us to keep moving forward, get motivated to do more and maintain success in our businesses and indeed personal lives. Network Ireland West Cork want to assist with this starting into a new year and indeed a new decade, newly elected branch chairperson, Caroline Murphy spoke ahead of the first event of 2020 saying “Having goals is important. Without goals then our ambitions and dreams are just that. We need to have a map to guide from where we are to where we want to be and having goals helps us build that map. But we all need help and this event will give us all the tools we need to start drawing our own maps. I am really looking forward to this event as it will start a new year and a new decade in a positive and confident way and start the journey to us all being #BeTheBestYou.”

This not to be missed event is being held at the Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery on the 16th January at 6pm. Network Ireland West Cork is encouraging businesswomen to join the organisation, for further information about Network Ireland, its branches and becoming a member, visit www.networkireland.ie.

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

