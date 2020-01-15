2005-2020: Clayton Hotel Cor kCity mark 15 years of business

Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post 15 January 2020 By Elaine Murphy elaine@TheCork.ie Pat Somers and Chris O’Hare at an event to celebrate five employees who have worked in the hotel since opening in 2005.Opened in February 2005 as The Clarion Hotel which was then acquired by Dalata Hotel Group PLC in 2015 and rebranded as Clayton Hotel Cork City 2016.Since purchase Dalata Hotel Group PLC have invested over €6.8M of refurbishment in Clayton Hotel Cork City with a complete refurbishment of all bedrooms, conference centre, Club Vitae and restaurant.Pic Darragh Kane REPRO FREEPaul O’Connell, Marjorie O’Brien, Rebecca O’Callaghan, Lorraine Royle, Miriam Casey, Anne Marie O’Connor and Paul Ryan at an event to celebrate five employees who have worked in the hotel since opening in 2005.Pic Darragh Kane Staff members Joan O’Mahony, Ellen O’Sullivan, Anita Horvath and Maja Jadadic at an event to celebrate five employees who have worked in the hotel since opening in 2005.Pic Darragh Kane Maxine Wells and Majella Bunney at an event to celebrate five employees who have worked in the hotel since opening in 2005.Opened in February 2005 as The Clarion Hotel which was then acquired by Dalata Hotel Group PLC in 2015 and rebranded as Clayton Hotel Cork City 2016.Pic Darragh Kane Rebecca O’Callaghan, Marie Murphy, Lynn O’Connell and Lorraine Royale at an event to celebrate five employees who have worked in the hotel since opening in 2005.Pic Darragh Kane Staff members Gareth Carberry and Alex Lu at an event to celebrate five employees who have worked in the hotel since opening in 2005.Opened in February 2005 as The Clarion Hotel which was then acquired by Dalata Hotel Group PLC in 2015 and rebranded as Clayton Hotel Cork City 2016.Pic Darragh Kane Staff members Tony McGrath Steve Madden at an event to celebrate five employees who have worked in the hotel since opening in 2005.Opened in February 2005 as The Clarion Hotel which was then acquired by Dalata Hotel Group PLC in 2015 and rebranded as Clayton Hotel Cork City 2016.Pic Darragh Kane Staff members Marie Collins and Klaudia Minto at an event to celebrate five employees who have worked in the hotel since opening in 2005.Opened in February 2005 as The Clarion Hotel which was then acquired by Dalata Hotel Group PLC in 2015 and rebranded as Clayton Hotel Cork City 2016.Pic Darragh Kane Clayton Hotel staff Anne Marie O’Connor, Miriam Casey, Marjorie O’Brien and Paul Ryan who celebrate working in the hotel since opening in 2005.Pic Darragh Kane Clayton Hotel staff Anne Marie O’Connor, Paul Ryan, Marjorie O’Brien and Miriam Casey who celebrate working in the hotel since opening in 2005.Pic Darragh Kane Conor O’Toole General Manager at Clayton Hotel Cork with seat who celebrate working in the company for 15 years Marjorie O’Brien, Anne Marie O’Connor, Paul Ryan and Miriam.Pic Darragh Kane Clayton Hotel staff Miriam Casey, Marjorie O’Brien, Anne Marie O’Connor and Paul Ryan who celebrate working in the hotel since opening in 2005.Pic Darragh Kane 2005-2020: Clayton Hotel Cor kCity mark 15 years of business added by TheCork.ie on 15th January, 2020View all posts by TheCork.ie → Share this:ShareEmailTweetWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
