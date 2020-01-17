Peninsula marks Cork office opening with launch party

By on Comments Off on Peninsula marks Cork office opening with launch party

17 January 2020
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie

Peninsula marks Cork office opening with launch party

Clients, local business leaders and dignitaries gathered together yesterday to celebrate Peninsula’s official Cork office opening.

The glittering launch party marked the grand opening for the new office, situated in Cork’s central business district.

Guests enjoyed a selection of locally sourced canapés and drinks throughout the evening and enjoyed entertainment by Celtic Factor, a traditional Irish band from the area.

The global employment law consultancy’s latest office has immediately created 13 new jobs across advisory, legal, sales and health and safety, with plans to increase the number of roles to 25 in the next 12 months.

Moira Grassick, Associate Director of Commercial, Ireland at Peninsula, said:

“We are delighted to be expanding our Irish operations with the launch of our new office in Cork, and the launch party has provided the perfect opportunity to thank everyone for welcoming us to the area. We’ve always had a strong connection to Cork and the Greater Munster area. Having helped clients grow in the region since 1997, and we look forward to continuing to provide our award-winning services to businesses in the local area.”

Over the past five years, Peninsula has opened four offices worldwide.

Conor Healy, Chief Executive of Cork Chamber of Commerce, Russell Corlett, Peninsula Health and Safety Director, Moira Grassick, Associate Director of Commercial at Peninsula and Alan Hickey, Associate Director of Advisory at Peninsula.
Russell Corlett, Peninsula Health and Safety Director, Cork City Councillor Derry Canty (Deputising for Lord Mayor), Moira Grassick, Associate Director of Commercial at Peninsula and Alan Hickey, Associate Director of Advisory at Peninsula.

Peninsula marks Cork office opening with launch party added by on
View all posts by TheCork.ie →

You must be logged in to post a comment Login