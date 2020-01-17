17 January 2020

By Mary Bermingham

Peninsula marks Cork office opening with launch party

Clients, local business leaders and dignitaries gathered together yesterday to celebrate Peninsula’s official Cork office opening.

The glittering launch party marked the grand opening for the new office, situated in Cork’s central business district.

Guests enjoyed a selection of locally sourced canapés and drinks throughout the evening and enjoyed entertainment by Celtic Factor, a traditional Irish band from the area.

The global employment law consultancy’s latest office has immediately created 13 new jobs across advisory, legal, sales and health and safety, with plans to increase the number of roles to 25 in the next 12 months.

Moira Grassick, Associate Director of Commercial, Ireland at Peninsula, said:

“We are delighted to be expanding our Irish operations with the launch of our new office in Cork, and the launch party has provided the perfect opportunity to thank everyone for welcoming us to the area. We’ve always had a strong connection to Cork and the Greater Munster area. Having helped clients grow in the region since 1997, and we look forward to continuing to provide our award-winning services to businesses in the local area.”

Over the past five years, Peninsula has opened four offices worldwide.

