The winner of the Cork County Business of the Year is…

2 February 2020
By Elaine Murphy
The winner of the inaugural Cork County Business of the Year Award will be announced on Friday 7th February in Cork County Hall by Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Christopher O’Sullivan.  The announcement will be the final stage of the Cork County Business and Tourism Awards, an initiative designed to celebrate and recognise excellence across business and tourism was created by Cork County Council in association with AIB with media partners The Southern Star, East Cork Journal and The Corkman newspapers.

Hosted by sports commentator and TV presenter Marty Morrissey, the awards finale will bring together the overall winners from the divisional ceremonies which took place in West, North and East Cork during 2019.  The three very worthy finalists are Keohane Seafoods of Bantry, who won the West Cork Business of the Year, Castlemartyr Resort winners of the East Cork Business of the Year and Health & Safety Publications Limited, who were named the North Cork Business of the Year.

The Cork County Business and Tourism Awards were launched in June 2019 and spanned 11 categories including Best New Business, Best Customer Service, Most Innovative/Unique Business, Best Use of Digital, and Best Tourism Experience.  There was also an Award for Young Business Person of the Year, for those aged 18 to 30.

Commenting on the awards, Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Christopher O’Sullivan said,
“The inaugural Cork County Business and Tourism Awards have proven the strength, initiative and competitiveness of businesses across Cork County. From outstanding performances at the pitch nights to the incredible talent of the nominees and winners at the gala nights, these awards send a very clear message: Cork County is a great place to do business and Cork County Council is proud to support the people and companies that make it so.”
Speaking on the announcement of the awards finale, Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said,
“Cork County Council has been heavily involved with supporting local businesses throughout the county, through our Local Enterprise Offices and various initiatives that stimulate the economies of towns and villages in Cork. This support has been met with innovation, professionalism and dedication from our local business communities. The Cork County Business and Tourism Awards are a great way for Cork County Council to recognise how businesses contribute to the fabric of our communities and the strength of our local economies, while giving businesses the opportunity to showcase their strength and support future growth.”

Cork County Council received 324 entries for the Awards from 240 different business and tourism organisations across the 3 regions.  From this a shortlist of finalists were chosen, each of whom attended a ‘pitch night’ in their regions in October. Entrants took the opportunity to promote themselves and their businesses/organisations to the judges, face to face, via a 3-minute pitch.  11 category winners and 1 overall winner per region were chosen.

The awards finale ceremony is an invite only event with leading figures from business, politics and tourism in attendance.  For further information and a full list of winners in each of the 3 regions please visit www.corkcountybusinessandtourismawards.ie.

