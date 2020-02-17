Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind receives €500 donation from Aldi’s Blackpool Retail Park store staff

17 February 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Over €250,000 donated to local charities through Aldi’s Community Grants Programme

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind has become the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi’s Blackpool Retail Park store team.

The €500 donation was presented to Anne Kelliher and guide dog Rory from Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind by Veki Krnic, Aldi Blackpool Retail Park’s ‘Charity Champion’.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to over 340 different local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

Commenting, Padraig Collins, Aldi Blackpool Retail Park Store Manager said: “The amazing work Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind does to help those with vision impairments and autism improve their mobility and independence through the use of guide dogs is invaluable. We are proud to support a service that makes a huge difference to Cork.”

“Being part of and investing in local communities is something that Aldi is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution.”

Operating 23 stores in County Cork, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community. Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its stores in County Cork have donated over 286,000 meals to local charities to date, while as Foróige’s lead sponsor since 2015, it has helped support initiatives including the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards and the Aldi Foróige Junior Baking Competition.

