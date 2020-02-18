WEST CORK: Tim Lombard hoping for re-election to Seanad after being nominated this week

18 February 2020

Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard has confirmed his nomination for the forthcoming Seanad Éireann elections. In the recent General Election Senator Lombard sought first time election to Dáil Éireann (and doing so in Cork South West). The party had calculated he could take the seat vacated by Clonakilty based Junior Minister Jim Daly but he missed out by a mere 552 votes when he had been 2,078 votes ahead of the next highest polling candidate going into the final count.

Speaking of the result Senator Lombard said: “I was and am very disappointed with this result; I had a hard working and passionate team around me and we ran a tremendous campaign. I was humbled by the support I received and the positive engagement from local communities.

“To lose by such a small margin, has made me even more determined to win a seat in Dáil Éireann at the next opportunity.

“Until then it is critically important that West Cork maintain high levels of representation in the Oireachtas, and I am determined to retain my seat in the Upper House. To that end, I am extremely grateful to have received a nomination from the Munster Agricultural Society to contest the forthcoming election to Seanad Éireann on the Agriculture panel.

“I have held this position since the 2016 election and have contributed to the development of national policy within three committees: Communications Climate Action and Environment; Agriculture Food and Marine; as well as the Specially Selected Climate Action committee. I want to continue my work and the progress that my office has made representing the interests of our constituency at the highest level.

“If I am successful in retaining my Seanad seat, this will commence the rebuild process for the Fine Gael brand in Cork South West. The recent general election has altered the traditional face of Irish politics; these changes, as well as the unknown impact of Brexit, have thrust our political system into a period of evolution. I firmly believe that I can be a positive voice for progress within the Oireachtas as a member of Seanad Éireann.”

