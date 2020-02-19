EMERGENCY: Emergency Dept in Ireland’s 2nd City is so overcrowed people are being asked to stay away

19 February 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Management at the hospital is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP or Southdoc out of hours service or Local Injury Unit be consulted in the first instance. We are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep our ED services for the patients who need them most.

A statement from the Hospital said:

“The Emergency Department has been coming under continuing pressure with high numbers presenting with a variety of complex needs . However, if members of the public are seriously injured or ill or are worried that your life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.” it concludes “The management at CUH apologises for any inconvenience caused.”

Staff and management are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate.

