PHOTOS: Oil removed from ‘ghost ship’ at Ballycotton, Cork, Ireland – MV Alta

26 February 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

The wreck of the MV Alta is closed, the oil has been removed, as has the access ladder so #StayAway

Cork County Council’s Oil Spill Assessment Team convened today at 4.30 PM as part of its Oil Spill Contingency Plan in response to the grounding of a cargo ship in Ballycotton, Co. Cork.

The Council can confirm that today’s operation to remove the oil and other possible contaminants which had been collected into barrels has been successfully completed. 62 full barrels and 33 empty barrels were airlifted by helicopter from the wreck to a prepared drop-off area where they were subsequently transferred onto a vehicle and removed by an environmental agent. As a further precaution, Cork County Council has left oil absorbent pads and booms at some locations onboard where there could be residual seepage from pipe systems which have been drained.

The waste oil will be disposed of by a licensed contractor and the Council has been advised that most of it may be disposed of by recycling for use in bituminous road-making materials.

Cork County Council would like to acknowledge the input of all involved in the success of this operation, including the Council’s staff from across a number of directorates including the Coastal Projects team, Environment, Coastal Operations, Roads and Corporate Services.

Cork County Council would also like to acknowledge the efficiency and handling of this matter by their marine contractor LCF marine. Cork County Council is also very appreciative of the support provided by An Garda Siochana. Finally, Cork County Council would like to acknowledge the assistance and tolerance of the landowner in facilitating this operation.

The Council is now closing down the wreck with the removal of the pilot ladder and any other access arrangements to render the wreck inaccessible. The wreck is now essentially empty, having had no cargo, and with any significant documentation and equipment removed.

Cork County Council continues to ask members of the public to stay away from the wreck location as it is located on a dangerous and inaccessible stretch of coastline, is in an unstable condition and on private property.

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

