PHOTOS: Oil removed from ‘ghost ship’ at Ballycotton, Cork, Ireland – MV Alta

26 February 2020
By Bryan Smyth
The wreck of the MV Alta is closed, the oil has been removed, as has the access ladder so #StayAway

Cork County Council’s Oil Spill Assessment Team convened today at 4.30 PM as part of its Oil Spill Contingency Plan in response to the grounding of a cargo ship in Ballycotton, Co. Cork.

The Council can confirm that today’s operation to remove the oil and other possible contaminants which had been collected into barrels has been successfully completed. 62 full barrels and 33 empty barrels were airlifted by helicopter from the wreck to a prepared drop-off area where they were subsequently transferred onto a vehicle and removed by an environmental agent. As a further precaution, Cork County Council has left oil absorbent pads and booms at some locations onboard where there could be residual seepage from pipe systems which have been drained.

The waste oil will be disposed of by a licensed contractor and the Council has been advised that most of it may be disposed of by recycling for use in bituminous road-making materials.

Cork County Council would like to acknowledge the input of all involved in the success of this operation, including the Council’s staff from across a number of directorates including the Coastal Projects team, Environment, Coastal Operations, Roads and Corporate Services.

Cork County Council would also like to acknowledge the efficiency and handling of this matter by their marine contractor LCF marine. Cork County Council is also very appreciative of the support provided by An Garda Siochana. Finally, Cork County Council would like to acknowledge the assistance and tolerance of the landowner in facilitating this operation.

The Council is now closing down the wreck with the removal of the pilot ladder and any other access arrangements to render the wreck inaccessible. The wreck is now essentially empty, having had no cargo, and with any significant documentation and equipment removed.

Cork County Council continues to ask members of the public to stay away from the wreck location as it is located on a dangerous and inaccessible stretch of coastline, is in an unstable condition and on private property.

An Airbus A350 Helicopter, piloted by Brad Lake, removing waste barrels to a special bunded area at Ballylanders, east Cork, as part of Cork County Council’s operations to remove oil and other possible contaminants from the grounded cargo ship, MV Alta, off the coast of Ballycotton, Co. Cork.
Picture: John Hennessy
Kevin Costelloe, Coastal and Flood Protection Senior Engineer, Cork Co.Co., and Kevin Morey, County Engineer with Cork Co.Co., at Ballylanders, East Cork, as part of Cork County Council’s operations to remove oil and other possible contaminants from the grounded cargo ship, MV Alta, off the coast of Ballycotton, Co. Cork.
Picture: John Hennessy
An Airbus A350 Helicopter, piloted by Brad Lake, removing waste barrels to a special bunded area at Ballylanders, east Cork, as part of Cork County Council’s operations to remove oil and other possible contaminants from the grounded cargo ship, MV Alta, off the coast of Ballycotton, Co. Cork.
Picture: John Hennessy
Workers from LCF Marine at Ballylanders, East Cork, as part of Cork County Council’s operations to remove oil and other possible contaminants from the grounded cargo ship, The MV Alta, off the coast of Ballycotton, Co. Cork.
Picture: John Hennessy
Workers listening to a Safety Briefing at Ballylanders, East Cork, as part of Cork County Council’s operations to remove oil and other possible contaminants from the grounded cargo ship, MV Alta, off the coast of Ballycotton, Co. Cork.
Picture: John Hennessy
Julian Renault, Senior Harbour Master with Cork Co.Co. and Garrett O’Mahony, Union Hall Harbour Master, at Ballylanders, East Cork, as part of Cork County Council’s operations to remove oil and other possible contaminants from the grounded cargo ship, The MV Alta, off the coast of Ballycotton, Co. Cork.
Picture: John Hennessy
Ballycotton offshore lifeboat providing safety cover at Ballylanders, East Cork, as part of Cork County Council’s operations to remove oil and other possible contaminants from the grounded cargo ship off the coast of Ballycotton, Co. Cork.
Picture: John Hennessy
Brian O’Donovan and John Maguire, Cork County Council, manning a safety point at Churchtown South, East Cork, as part of Cork County Council’s operations to remove oil and other possible contaminants from the grounded cargo ship, MV Alta, off the coast of Ballycotton, Co. Cork.
Picture: John Hennessy
An Airbus A350 Helicopter, piloted by Brad Lake, removing waste barrels to a special bunded area at Ballylanders, east Cork, as part of Cork County Council’s operations to remove oil and other possible contaminants from the grounded cargo ship, MV Alta, off the coast of Ballycotton, Co. Cork.
Picture: John Hennessy
Some of the workers at Ballylanders, East Cork, removing waste barrels as part of Cork County Council’s operations to remove oil and other possible contaminants from the grounded cargo ship, MV Alta, off the coast of Ballycotton, Co. Cork.
Picture: John Hennessy

