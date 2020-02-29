ENTERTAINMENT: Cork punter converts €1 to €30,000

29 February 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

33,000/1 Odds Smashed with Tiny Stake

One punter from Co.Cork woke up on Saturday morning with a massive smile on their face after they turned some loose change into a jaw dropping amount on Friday evening’s EuroMillions draw.

The anonymous customer called into their local BoyleSports betting shop and placed a €1 accumulator on the numbers 8, 11, 20 and 23 to all be pulled from the machine and their luck was in as all four numbers were drawn within the first six balls.

The awesome bet of just €1 defied the odds of 33,000/1 meaning the Cork punter was able to leave the shop with a total sum of €33,001.00.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Congratulations to our Cork punter who had the best Friday possible after turning €1 into €33,000 when picking four of their favourite numbers in the EuroMillions draw. We wish our customer the best of luck with their winnings.”

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

