ENTERTAINMENT: The odds were 1,500 to 1, but one punter beat the bookmakers

29 February 2020
By Mary Bermingham
Three Numbers Conquer 1,500/1 Wager
One punter in County Cork got their weekend off to a flying start with a stunning Lotto coup using just three lucky numbers.
The luck was shining on the anonymous customer when they placed a €10 bet in their local BoyleSports shop on numbers 11, 20 and 22 all to come out in the EuroMillions main draw on Friday evening.
It didn’t take long for their optimism to pay off as all three numbers were revealed and the odds of 1,500/1 were smashed.
The run of numbers meant the customer was able to swap the €10 betting slip the next day for a cool total of €15,010, just in time for the weekend.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It only took three numbers so we must congratulate our punter in Cork on joining the big winners club and we wish them a happy time with their windfall.”
