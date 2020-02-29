Spanish travel professionals say ‘Olé’ to Cork

29 February 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

A leading Spanish tour operator, Catai, and some of its top-producing travel agents, have been visiting Cork – as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The travel professionals were here to experience at first-hand the wealth of things to see and do here for Spanish holidaymakers. Their action-packed itinerary included a guided tour of the Jameson Distillery Midleton and the Titanic Experience in Cobh. The group also enjoyed lunch at Fota Island Resort and a boat tour around Cork Harbour with Ocean Escapes, as well as an overnight stay at the Castlemartyr Resort and the Maldron Hotel in Cork city.

Barbara Wood, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Spain, said: “We were delighted to invite representatives of leading Spanish tour operator, Catai, to visit Cork and Ireland. Their visit was an excellent opportunity to showcase our superb tourism offering. Seeing is believing – and our aim is that when they return home, they will be even more enthusiastic about the destination, helping to secure a greater share of their business for Ireland in 2020.”

In 2019, we welcomed 443,000 Spanish arrivals to Ireland.

Barbara Wood continued: “Tourism Ireland is undertaking an extensive programme of targeted promotional activity, to grow Spanish visitor numbers for 2020 and, in particular, to encourage more holidaymakers to explore our regions and less-visited attractions, during the shoulder and off-season months.”

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

