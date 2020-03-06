6 March 2020

By Bryan Smyth

It’s great to have some good luck at the races, isn’t it? Some racing experts call it “the racing luck.” So, as the UK prepares itself for the annual Cheltenham Festival Races coming up on March 10th, you need to know some tips to help you polish your bets so you don’t leave your bets to dumb luck at the races.

Tip 1: Do your homework

Horse races receive millions of entries every year. And there is a good reason why only a few people make winning bets every year (and it is not down to good luck). It is all about doing one’s homework and doing it well. And, don’t scare yourself; we are not talking about insane mathematical formulas or algorithms. Sometimes, a simple reading of racing guide and race statistics behind the racers can go a long way in informing a good bet. Don’t let the word statistics scare you. Most racing forms (also known as racing guides) come with enough information about the racers, the horses, and their past feat or losses.

Tip 2: Place multiple bets

You may not be an expert on probabilities and possibilities. But you can always give yourself a better chance of winning when you increase the number of possibilities available to win. It is possible to place bets on multiple horses in the same race in one single bet slip. With Cheltenham 2020 free bets, you don’t have to spend fortunes on placing them.

Alternatively, you can also place different independent bets on the same race. Also, instead of placing bets on multiple horses in the same race, you can also place bets on several races. However, because of the wide number of possibilities that such bets come with, the risks are higher. But also, they come with huge winning amounts. But the point is simple; multiple bets simply increase your chances of winning. The more different outcomes you pick, the better your chances of getting at least one outcome right.

Tip 3: Consider the odds

Almost every horse race comes with some odds attached to the horses and racers. The odds are determined by the past results of the horses and their current form. Placing bets on the horses with the best odds is usually the safest and (for most people) the wisest thing to do. Considering the odds is also the easiest thing to do, especially if you are new to betting or new to horse racing. It is also the safest thing to do if you are not familiar with any of the horses or their past records.

To Summarise

In conclusion, betting may have a lot to do with chance, but it also has a lot to do with some simple logic. Following the above tips will not guarantee you a huge paycheck. But it sure will keep your bets away from dumb luck. And, one final thing – always place only safe amounts of bets. It is advisable not to spend more than ten percent of your money in betting, even if you are feeling lucky.

