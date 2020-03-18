Cork University MATERNITY Hospital visitor restrictions

18 March 2020

Management at the Cork University Maternity Hospital have taken the following precautionary measures regarding visitor restrictions at the hospital with immediate effect:

Women admitted for induction of labour or in labour can have one nominated visitor

For all other inpatients, including Antenatal inpatients and Postnatal inpatients: No visitors allowed

For patients in the NICU: One parent only

For Outpatients: Only the women attending the appointment – No partners, children or companions

This is in the interest of patient care and in order to prevent the spread of infections within the hospital. Management regrets any inconvenience caused to patients and relatives by these necessary measures.

The situation will be reviewed on a daily basis.

The HSE has a page with information on COVID-19 Virus Infection and Pregnancy information for pregnant women and their families here.

Patients who suspect they may have Covid-19 symptoms should contact their GP or Public Health via telephone first: Public Health Number: 021 4927601 24-hour COVID care line: 1850 24 1850.

