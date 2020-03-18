Cork City Marathon Cancelled #Covid19

18 March 2020

In light of the country’s move to the delay stage of Covid-19 management and in the interest of public health, the Cork City Marathon, which was due to take place on May 31st, has been postponed until September 2020.

Adrienne Rodgers, Race Director and Director of Services at Cork City Council, said “The priority for us right now is to do everything we can do to keep you and your families safe. The Cork City Marathon has been rescheduled until September and we look forward to welcoming you then for another great Cork City Marathon.”

Mags Connelly, Safety and Ops Director at Davis Events, said “The last few weeks have been challenging for everyone. We take participant safety extremely seriously and know that with the current strain on emergency resources, we wouldn’t be able to provide the world-class response teams needed for our marathon in May. The good news for Cork City is that this event will go ahead in September.”

Participants who have already entered will be automatically deferred to the rescheduled date.

