FARMERS: look after your #MentalHealth

22 March 2020

By Elaine Murphy

IFA Farm Family & Social Affairs Chair, Caroline Farrell said that the spread of the coronavirus and restrictions it has imposed and, potentially will impose, is a worry for many farm families.

“It is understandable to feel vulnerable or overwhelmed reading or hearing the news, we are in unchartered waters,” said Mrs. Farrell.

She recommended that if people feel overwhelmed, they should limit their time on social media or listening to the news, and instead go for a walk or just step outside their back door and take a breath.

“Even though it might be difficult right now it is important to look after your mental health. Talking through your worries with someone can help lessen the worry or anxiety,” she said.

“We are all in this together so make the most of your local IFA network to stay in touch and support other farm families in your community.”

She stressed the importance of keeping a realistic perspective of the situation, which is based on the facts.

“Only use trustworthy and reliable sources of news to get updates on the coronavirus, there is a lot of misinformation out there that is adding to people’s anxiety,” she said.

If you need to talk to someone right now, you can free call the Samaritans on 116 123. For more information on looking after your mental health go to www.yourmentalhealth.ie or check out the mental health section on the IFA website.

