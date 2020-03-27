PHOTO: Nursing homes protecting residents from #COVID-19

27 March 2020
By Elaine Murphy
Pictured is George O’Sullivan, resident of Cramers Court Nursing Home in Belgooly, near Kinsale, Co Cork, greeting his daughter Lillian and grandson George from his bedroom window. Photo credit: Teresa O’Donovan

