Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post 27 March 2020 By Elaine Murphy elaine@TheCork.ie Brief News in Photos Pictured is George O’Sullivan, resident of Cramers Court Nursing Home in Belgooly, near Kinsale, Co Cork, greeting his daughter Lillian and grandson George from his bedroom window. Photo credit: Teresa O’Donovan PHOTO: Nursing homes protecting residents from #COVID-19 added by TheCork.ie on 27th March, 2020View all posts by TheCork.ie → Share this:ShareEmailTweetWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login