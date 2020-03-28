What happens in your win the Lotto during the lockdown?

28 March 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The National Lottery have advised that all National Lottery winners can still claim their prizes despite recent operational changes made to our prize Claims procedures in light of recent government and HSE recommendations related to COVID-19: “Our priority is always the safety of our employees and our players. The necessary preparations have been put in place so that all draw activity will take place as scheduled, with Lotto, EuroMillions and Daily Million draws being conducted as normal. As per our usual claims process, prizes up to and including €100 may be claimed at any National Lottery agent store across the country. Agents may pay higher prizes (up to and including €2,500) at their discretion. An Post Prize Claim Centres guarantee payment of prizes less than €15,000.”

“All National Lottery prizes over €15,000 must be claimed at National Lottery HQ on Abbey Street in Dublin city centre. In light of the current circumstances, all of our lucky winners who have won prizes exceeding €15,000 will need to arrange an appointment by contacting our claims team customer.support@lottery.ie.”

