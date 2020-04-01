COVID-19 checkpoint finds €70,000 of Suspected Heroin

1 April 2020

By Mary Bermingham

Gardaí have charged a man and seized €70,000 of suspected heroin during a COVID-19 checkpoint on the M8 motorway in Fermoy on March 31, 2020.

Shortly after midnight, Gardaí from the Fermoy District stopped a car while conducting a COVID-19 checkpoint on the M8 at Gortore. The passenger in the car, a man in his 30s, was searched and was found to be in possession of €70,000 of suspected heroin in his jacket, divided into four large bags. The drugs seized have been sent for technical analysis.

The man was arrested at the scene and brought to Fermoy Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the courts at a later date.

Speaking at Fermoy Garda Station, Superintendent John Deasy said “During these COVID-19 checkpoints, An Garda Síochána continues in a phase of engaging, educating and encouraging the public to be compliant with Government and HSE public health measures. Whilst we are doing that, we are also preventing and detecting crime at this challenging time.”

