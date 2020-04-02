Cork TD welcomes Community Call initiative and Cork County Council COVID-19 Community Support Programme

2 April 2020

By Bryan Smyth

Fine Gael TD for Cork East and Minister of State at the Department of Justice & Equality, David Stanton, has welcomed the launch of the Community Call initiative that links local and national government with the community and voluntary sectors to coordinate local action in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking after the launch of the initiative, David Stanton said: “The Community Call represents a unique mobilisation of state and voluntary resources to enable the coordination of local activity and to direct assistance and volunteering to exactly where it is needed in the community. The initiative will focus first and foremost on older people and those most at risk in the community as a result of the spread of COVID-19 and will expand further in the coming weeks to encompass the broader wellbeing of the local community.

“During these unprecedented times this is a very welcome measure to ensure that the most vulnerable are looked after through the efforts of the local community. The response of community, voluntary and charity groups in Cork East has been extraordinary since this crisis developed but I have no doubt that this coordinated initiative will further boost mobilisation and response locally”, concluded David Stanton.

The Community Call initiative will be overseen by a group comprised of officials from a number of Government Departments in addition to the County and City Management Associations. The Community Call in Cork East will be overseen and managed by Cork County Council which is leading a dedicated community forum of state, non-state, community and voluntary organisations to coordinate and connect the wide range of services and supports available.

As part of the Community Call initiative, Cork County Council has established the COVID-19 Community Support Programme to facilitate a coordinated approach to solving local issues arising as a result of the current public health crisis.

Those looking to raise issues directly with Cork County Council’s COVID-19 Community Support Programme can do so via the dedicated free contact number of 1800 805 819 between 8am-8pm, through the email address covidsupport@corkcoco.ie or by text to 085 8709010.

