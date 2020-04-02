WEST CORK BUSINESS: Clonakilty Chamber announces voucher fund to support businesses in the West Cork town

2 April 2020

By Mary Bermingham

Clonakilty Chamber of Commerce has announced an initiative to support local businesses in the face of the COVID-19 emergency, pledging a 40,000 euro fund to supplement the purchase of Clonakilty Vouchers. The 40,000 euro fund will provide for a 20% supplement on 50 euro and 100 euro Clonakilty Vouchers, incentivising purchase to drive consumer spending in the town in the aftermath of the crisis. The fund pledged by Clonakilty Chamber will, crucially, amount to a significant bonus for both people purchasing the vouchers and the businesses in Clonakilty.

This initiative from Clonakilty Chamber aims to facilitate a financial kickstart for the towns many businesses once the crisis recedes, injecting 240,000 euro into the town and expected to generate more than 1.5m euro in further voucher exchanges. For every 50/100 euro of Clonakilty Vouchers purchased, the Chamber will contribute a further 10/20 euro Clonakilty Voucher.

Vouchers are redeemable at Clonakilty Chamber businesses, please visit www.clonakilty.ie for a full listing.

Orla O’Donovan, Chairperson of Clonakilty Chamber of Commerce, commented: “Clonakilty Chamber is pleased to introduce this initiative to support businesses in our town at a very difficult time. Since its inception, the Chamber has been setting aside funds for a ‘rainy day’ scenario.”

She continued, “There is an onus on us to do the very best we can for all our members and Clonakilty town deserves our best efforts. This initiative gives the community the opportunity to enhance their spending power, simply by buying Clonakilty Vouchers and spending them in the businesses around Clonakilty town. It will be shop local at its very best.”

“Clonakilty will prevail,” she concluded.

Clonakilty Vouchers to a maximum of 500 euro will be purchased directly from Clonakilty Chamber of Commerce. Details of the sale outlet, sale dates and times will be publicised at the resumption of normal day to day business.

Clonakilty Chamber of Commerce is also featuring a chamber member each day to maintain positivity and profile, showcasing the great shops in the West Cork town where vouchers may be spent.

