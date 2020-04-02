WIll the Junior Cert 2020 be cancelled?

2 April 2020

By Mary Bermingham

If you’re a student you may be hoping that the Junior Cert will be cancelled, on the other hand, if you have put in the hours in studying you may be looking forward to it!

There are 126,000 students due to sit the State exams in 2020.

The Taoiseach today said plans are being drawn up to ensure both the Leaving Certificate and Junior Certificate exams will go ahead this year.

Leo Varadkar said his Minister for Education Joe McHugh and the State Examinations Commission are exploring a “number of options”.

Last month, Minister McHugh announced that all Leaving Cert students studying languages would receive marks of 100% in lieu of oral assessments which were due to be held in Irish and the modern European languages, but so far the written exams have not been cancelled, which has created a sense of uncertainty, similar to that being experienced in the world of business. This COVID-19 situation truly is an unprecedented crisis in living memory.

Attention appears to be focused on the Leaving Cert as Minister McHugh today said the Government did not want people who are hoping to enter College/University later this year “to lose a year … or half a year” of their lives.

If you are a student seeking the latest information then keep an eye on https://www.education.ie/en/Press-Events/Press-Releases/2020-press-releases/. This is where the recent news from the Department has been published, including staff redeployment news. Also checkout https://www.examinations.ie/

