Newsagents and convenience stores providing excellent service to nation during #COVID-19 crisis

4 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

CSNA members are working tirelessly to serve their local communities across Cork

Vincent Jennings CEO of The Convenience Stores and Newsagents Association (CSNA) has praised members and their hardworking staff for going above and beyond the call of duty when serving the needs of their local communities during the COVID-19 crisis.

CSNA is Ireland’s largest independent retailer representative body, representing over 1,500 convenience store owners, newsagents and forecourt operators nationwide. Across the country CSNA members have been working tirelessly in tough conditions to ensure stocked shelves, uninterrupted service and that a familiar smile shines each and every day for their loyal customers. Obvious investment in personal protective screening and the erection of social distancing and hygiene awareness signage has also been embraced and rolled out by retailers across every community in the country with great haste.

Local shopkeepers have been going far beyond the call of duty in communities nationwide Jennings commented “Amid this time of fear and uncertainty we are also hearing wonderful stories of how our members are reinventing how they do business to serve the needs of their most vulnerable customers. The newsagents and convenience store owners we represent serve a far greater purpose to the community than simply providing a newspaper or a loaf of bread, they are at the very heart of every community across the island of Ireland and they know and care dearly for their customers and their families.”

Retailers nationwide have transformed how they do business almost overnight, with many offering telephone and online ordering to enable collection or a beep and boot drop service as well as dedicated delivery services to ensure their valued customers receive the urgent supplies they need.

Daily interactions on the shop floor with the local community makes for an even greater sense of social responsibility and pride amongst CSNA members and their teams as they work harder than ever for the communities they serve. Many members have been getting behind the wheel daily to deliver essential supplies to their customers.

Jennings commented “CSNA members are at the very heart of each community around the country and they have rallied to provide far more than a supply of service to those communities during the current crisis. Every day we are hearing heart-warming stories of our members filling their van with supplies and stopping off for medicines (and even some holy water) along the way as they personally deliver to those most vulnerable in their local communities, many of whom have been cocooning for a lot longer than the recent imposed restrictions may I add.”

There is a network of key service providers across the country that are working harder than ever to provide for their local communities and your local shopkeeper and their staff are amongst them. Jennings added “I am so proud of the efforts being made by all our members nationwide. Deliveries to our members stores have increased appropriately to match demand and it is important to note there will be no shortage of supply, the government and industry as a whole are quite confident of that. In fact, Ireland is probably one of the best placed countries in the world in that regard. We were so well prepared for the possibility of a hard Brexit that increased capacity warehousing, distribution and supply chains were already established and ready to go, so we urge the public not to stockpile and to shop when you can at your local store to support them as much as possible during these turbulent times.”

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

