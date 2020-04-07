Ireland’s food producers are doing trojan work

7 April 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork Senator Tim Lombard has echoed the sentiment of President of Ireland Micheal D Higgins in congratulating the contributions of our food production workers, who are continuing to keep our food supply chain going during these trying times.

Recently re-elected to the Agriculture panel in Seanad Éireann, Senator Lombard said: “President Higgins thanked the nation last week for the copious contributions being made in order to see us through this COVID pandemic. I want to back this and commend the great work that is going into this effort.

“As an elected representative to the Agriculture panel I work closely with the agriculture community and am impressed by the way they have adapted to this challenging environment in order to maintain our food supplies.

“Here in West Cork we have a huge dairy production community which has been working tirelessly to maintain food production for our national needs but also international requirement.

“From farmers supplying raw product to the workers processing, finalising, and selling produce, I would like to acknowledge the substantial work going into our supply chain across all food sectors.

“We are grateful to so many people working diligently and selflessly during this pandemic to deliver necessary services – from our frontline medical staff to An Garda Síochána, to those working with vulnerable people, our delivery drivers and essential retail workers, and so many more.

“We all have had to make significant, temporary changes to our lifestyles, which are not easy, so we also thank those who have taken the advice of the Government seriously and are following the necessary restrictions that have been implemented.

“I hope we can continue to work as a nation, whether that means working in necessary services or staying at home, as to support and protect each other during this crisis.”

