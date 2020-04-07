JOB ALERT: Sales Manager – Glandore Serviced Offices, Cork

7 April 2020
By Elaine Murphy
In some good news, despite the current COVID19 crisis, a firm which provides shared office space in Cork is advertising for a Sales Manager.
About Glandore
Glandore is Ireland’s longest serving and leading provider of serviced offices and coworking spaces and has a mission is to create a dynamic, supportive and friendly community in which every individual and company can grow. Founded by Michael Kelly in 2001 having observed a gap in the market for high-end, flexible office space in Dublin. Over the past number of years, Michael’s three daughters, Fiona, Clare and Rebecca joined the business and are now Directors. With over 30 years of work experience between them, the Kelly sisters have helped their father to streamline Glandore’s continued growth and expansion. Since 2001, the Kelly family has seen the operation grow from one employee to nearly 80 employees, and from offering 75 desks to now offering over 3,500 desks and private office space in Dublin, Belfast and Cork.
Why work with us?
As Glandore continues to grow and expand, our team does too. Working at Glandore allows you to engage with a diverse range of industries and individuals. We value the importance of workplace wellbeing, striving to develop long term connections and relationships with everyone we work with. An Irish family-run business since 2001, we offer a fun, energetic, hard-working environment with a helpful, flexible and dynamic approach.
If this sounds like the place for you, check out our roles and come and grow with Glandore!
What’s it all about?
We currently have an exciting role for an enthusiastic sales professional to join our Cork team, while supporting the overall business which includes our members network and flexible workspace & coworking locations in Dublin and Belfast. Glandore accommodates and caters for a dynamic cross section of businesses from start-ups and small/medium sized enterprises to international companies setting up in Ireland. The Sales Manager will work closely with these indigenous and FDI companies, creating a supportive & flexible environment that facilitates their growth and success in Cork.
What you’ll be doing
- Handling private office, co-working, virtual office sales enquiries via telephone/email/in person in an efficient and professional manner
- Organizing and conducting site inspections with prospective members
- Preparing proposals for prospects in a timely manner
- Negotiation of office sales and existing office agreement extensions
- Assisting in setting pricing, handling queries, negotiation of agreements
- Management of sales pipeline, forecasting for Sales Director
- Management of Business Development and Community Executive and supporting him on a day to day basis
- Managing CRM system to ensure all relevant information is captured
- Promoting the Glandore Members Network and online portal for current and prospective members
- Reviewing sales and marketing literature for office and coworking
- Business development activities including prospecting, attending external events, developing and maintaining relationships with service providers etc.
- Lead generation activities and sales campaigns, strategically targeting local and international markets for business
- Maintaining regular contact with referees including auctioneers and office brokers
- Assisting when necessary with marketing team on opportunities for office, conference and virtual office sales
- Attending internal networking/member events
- Conducting regular market research and competitive analysis
- Provision of sales handover and assisting Operations team with new office set ups
- Attending local networking events, sales seminars, workshops on behalf of Glandore both during and out of working hours
- Key account management of members after sale and throughout their time in Glandore
What we’d like from you
- 5+ years of experience in B2B sales
- 3 -5+ years’ experience in leading a team / people management
- Experience in hospitality/giving 5* customer service
- Ability to build long lasting relationships with clients
- Excellent verbal, written, and communication skills
- Confidence in communicating and presenting to a number of people
- Impeccable personal presentation
- Professional telephone and personal manner
- Strong organizational skills and ability to manage time effectively is critical
- Ability to work independently and on own initiative as well as part of a team environment
- Ability to work under pressure and multi-task
- High proficiency in Microsoft Office and high level of computer literacy is essential
- Proficiency in CRM tools or applications.
- Strong networking skills
- Flexibility as duties and demands may change from time to time
- Flexibility to travel for meetings, when required, to other Glandore locations
What would be a bonus to have
- Knowledge of property market in Cork
- Knowledge of HubSpot CRM
- Experience or education in communications, marketing, business and/or related fields
Company benefits
- An opportunity to join team focused company that seeks to promote wellness in the workplace and organises monthly team lunches and parties.
- A chance to join a growing Irish family owned business that encourages our employees to innovate and explore new ideas.
- Working within a prestigious, Cork city centre location
- Complimentary workplace wellness programme with seminars, exercise classes and pamper days
- We value our staff and believe a happy workforce is one that is able to switch off. We pride ourselves in being a company that discourages emails, phone calls outside of work hours & at weekends.
- We place a huge importance on sustainability and our CSR activities.
- Pension Plan with company contribution
- Partner perks & benefit discount rates, including VHI Healthcare
- Life insurance
- Staff discounts in Suesey Street Restaurant
Salary
Negotiable based on experience
Hours
Work-day hours are 08:30 – 17:30, Mon – Fri however some ad-hoc work outside of these may be required, depending on events and business needs.
If you feel you have the appropriate skills for this role and would like to apply, please send your CV and cover letter to emanuelazamboni@glandore.ie
