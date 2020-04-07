JOB ALERT: Sales Manager – Glandore Serviced Offices, Cork

7 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

In some good news, despite the current COVID19 crisis, a firm which provides shared office space in Cork is advertising for a Sales Manager.

Job Advertisement

About Glandore

Glandore is Ireland’s longest serving and leading provider of serviced offices and coworking spaces and has a mission is to create a dynamic, supportive and friendly community in which every individual and company can grow. Founded by Michael Kelly in 2001 having observed a gap in the market for high-end, flexible office space in Dublin. Over the past number of years, Michael’s three daughters, Fiona, Clare and Rebecca joined the business and are now Directors. With over 30 years of work experience between them, the Kelly sisters have helped their father to streamline Glandore’s continued growth and expansion. Since 2001, the Kelly family has seen the operation grow from one employee to nearly 80 employees, and from offering 75 desks to now offering over 3,500 desks and private office space in Dublin, Belfast and Cork.

Why work with us?

As Glandore continues to grow and expand, our team does too. Working at Glandore allows you to engage with a diverse range of industries and individuals. We value the importance of workplace wellbeing, striving to develop long term connections and relationships with everyone we work with. An Irish family-run business since 2001, we offer a fun, energetic, hard-working environment with a helpful, flexible and dynamic approach.

What’s it all about?

We currently have an exciting role for an enthusiastic sales professional to join our Cork team, while supporting the overall business which includes our members network and flexible workspace & coworking locations in Dublin and Belfast. Glandore accommodates and caters for a dynamic cross section of businesses from start-ups and small/medium sized enterprises to international companies setting up in Ireland. The Sales Manager will work closely with these indigenous and FDI companies, creating a supportive & flexible environment that facilitates their growth and success in Cork.

What you’ll be doing

Handling private office, co-working, virtual office sales enquiries via telephone/email/in person in an efficient and professional manner

Organizing and conducting site inspections with prospective members

Preparing proposals for prospects in a timely manner

Negotiation of office sales and existing office agreement extensions

Assisting in setting pricing, handling queries, negotiation of agreements

Management of sales pipeline, forecasting for Sales Director

Management of Business Development and Community Executive and supporting him on a day to day basis

Managing CRM system to ensure all relevant information is captured

Promoting the Glandore Members Network and online portal for current and prospective members

Reviewing sales and marketing literature for office and coworking

Business development activities including prospecting, attending external events, developing and maintaining relationships with service providers etc.

Lead generation activities and sales campaigns, strategically targeting local and international markets for business

Maintaining regular contact with referees including auctioneers and office brokers

Assisting when necessary with marketing team on opportunities for office, conference and virtual office sales

Attending internal networking/member events

Conducting regular market research and competitive analysis

Provision of sales handover and assisting Operations team with new office set ups

Attending local networking events, sales seminars, workshops on behalf of Glandore both during and out of working hours

Key account management of members after sale and throughout their time in Glandore

What we’d like from you

5+ years of experience in B2B sales

3 -5+ years’ experience in leading a team / people management

Experience in hospitality/giving 5* customer service

Ability to build long lasting relationships with clients

Excellent verbal, written, and communication skills

Confidence in communicating and presenting to a number of people

Impeccable personal presentation

Professional telephone and personal manner

Strong organizational skills and ability to manage time effectively is critical

Ability to work independently and on own initiative as well as part of a team environment

Ability to work under pressure and multi-task

High proficiency in Microsoft Office and high level of computer literacy is essential

Proficiency in CRM tools or applications.

Strong networking skills

Flexibility as duties and demands may change from time to time

Flexibility to travel for meetings, when required, to other Glandore locations

What would be a bonus to have

Knowledge of property market in Cork

Knowledge of HubSpot CRM

Experience or education in communications, marketing, business and/or related fields

Company benefits

An opportunity to join team focused company that seeks to promote wellness in the workplace and organises monthly team lunches and parties.

A chance to join a growing Irish family owned business that encourages our employees to innovate and explore new ideas.

Working within a prestigious, Cork city centre location

Complimentary workplace wellness programme with seminars, exercise classes and pamper days

We value our staff and believe a happy workforce is one that is able to switch off. We pride ourselves in being a company that discourages emails, phone calls outside of work hours & at weekends.

We place a huge importance on sustainability and our CSR activities.

Pension Plan with company contribution

Partner perks & benefit discount rates, including VHI Healthcare

Life insurance

Staff discounts in Suesey Street Restaurant

Salary

Negotiable based on experience

Hours

Work-day hours are 08:30 – 17:30, Mon – Fri however some ad-hoc work outside of these may be required, depending on events and business needs.

If you feel you have the appropriate skills for this role and would like to apply, please send your CV and cover letter to emanuelazamboni@glandore.ie