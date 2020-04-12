STABBING IN CORK: Second man arrested in relation to serious assault at Pearse Square, Ballyphehane

12 April 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Gardaí continue to investigate the stabbing of of a man in his 20s at Pearse Square, Ballyphehane, Cork.

The victim received a number of stab wounds around 9.30pm on Tuesday 7th April 2020, and was taken to Cork University Hospital.

The incident occurred after an altercation between two groups of people in Pearse Square, a number of whom were armed with what is believed to be knives and bats.

On Friday 10th April 2020, a man in his early 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Now, a second person has been arrested. A man in his late teens was detained at Togher Garda Station and released without charge for a file to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

