EDUCATION: The new President of the INTO is from Cork, so is the Vice-President

15 April 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

The new president of the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) is Mary Magner, a native of Castletownroche in North Cork and living in nearby Killavullen. She represented North and East Cork as well as Cork City North on the INTO executive since 2011. Mary assumes office today.

Mary Magner said she is “privileged and honoured to take up the role of President of the INTO and I pledge to work steadfastly to improve working conditions and incomes for all our members especially in the challenging post-Covid 19 times ahead. I commit to ensuring that our Union continues to be a cohesive, powerful force in a “new” world, where, as educationalists and teachers, we emerge from the pandemic crisis energised to embrace the opportunities of influencing the next generation.”

Meanwhile, the new vice-president of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation is Joe McKeown, who is described as a native of Haulbowline, Co Cork (which is an Island containing the HQ of the Irish Naval Service). He represented Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois Wexford and Baltinglass on the INTO Central Executive Committee since 2012.

Joe said he is “honoured to be taking up the position of Vice President at this challenging time. I am committed to reducing class size and addressing the pay and conditions of teachers throughout the island of Ireland.”

