Carrigaline Western Relief Road – Construction Tenders Invited

16 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

New road will run from Lower Kilmoney Road (between Service Station and Captains Boreen) north to two locations on Ballea Road. One by the soccer club, and the other next to the Hotel near the Old Pottery Road

The new road will also pass the rear of the Barry Collins SuperValu carpark, allowing access to the Supermarket

See technical drawings

Cork County Council has invited all short-listed contractors to tender for the construction contract for the Carrigaline Western Relief Road. Tenders are to be submitted before the end of May 2020.

Once the tender assessment process is complete, a contractor will be selected to undertake the construction of the Western Relief Road.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey says, “Carrigaline is the biggest town in County Cork and the Western Relief Road is a critical piece of infrastructure. The Western Relief Road will significantly relieve traffic congestion on Main Street and will facilitate the on-going development of Carrigaline.”

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Ian Doyle commented, ‘This is the next step in the tender process for the construction of the much anticipated Western Relief Road. Each step is positive news for Carrigaline residents, businesses and surrounding communities.”

The Western Relief Road is located west of Main Street in Carrigaline on lands zoned for development. It is approximately 750m in length and will feature a bridge crossing of the Owenboy River.

The tender process for procuring a contractor to construct the Western Relief Road was initiated by Cork County Council in September 2019. The short-listing of potential contractors was completed in early 2020.

