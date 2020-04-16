Cork Airport scales back operations during #COVIDI19 pandemic

16 April 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork Airport has scaled back hours of operation, but is continuing to facilitate scheduled flights by both Aer Lingus and Ryanair, which are mostly carrying Irish Citizens making their way home. The Airport also remains open for any possible MedEvacs, emergency landings, and to allow connectivity with Ireland’s offshore gas network.

Speaking to Airport Business Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport said “Our staff across all departments have done a tremendous job in extremely challenging circumstances to support the national efforts in this unprecedented crisis.”

