FREE DELIVERY IN CORK: on orders over €50 from James Whelan Butchers of Dunnes Stores, Bishopstown Court

16 April 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

With the growing need for home deliveries, artisan butchers, James Whelan Butchers has launched a new local next day delivery, which compliments it’s established online business.

The local delivery is available online at www.jameswhelanbutchers.com, for customers living within a 15km radius of James Whelan Butchers, Dunnes Stores Bishopstown Court, Cork and offers free delivery on orders over €50.

Pat Whelan, CEO of James Whelan Butchers states, “At James Whelan Butchers, we can see there’s a clear need in these extraordinary times, to provide local delivery. This allows people to stay in the safety of their own home, yet giving them access to great food. We have put together a range of some of our most popular products with a simple next day local delivery, which is a perfect solution for those cocooning or who for whatever reason want to stay inside.”

Pat continued, “For any customers outside this radius, who wish to shop from home, our existing Nationwide Delivery Service is available throughout the island of Ireland.”

The free local delivery service is only available through the James Whelan Butchers website and offers local deliveries Tuesday to Saturday.

To find out more information about James Whelan Butchers and their new Local Delivery Service, please visit www.jameswhelanbutchers.com

