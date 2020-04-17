COVID19 cure

17 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Treatment

There is no specific treatment for coronavirus. But many of the symptoms of coronavirus can be treated at home. Take any medication you are already taking as usual, unless you are told not to by a healthcare professional. Most people who catch coronavirus will experience mild symptoms. They should make a full recovery without needing to go to hospital. If your symptoms get worse and you feel very unwell you may need to go to hospital. Read more about how to treat the symptoms of coronavirus

