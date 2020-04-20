County Council roads staff helping with COVID19 good works

20 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

A change in direction for Cork County Council roads staff

Jerry Crowley is an outdoor worker with Cork County Council whose normal duties include road resurfacing, repairs and masonry. Jerry’s job description has changed quite a bit in recent weeks as he has taken on a brand new role.

As a member of Cork County Councils Covid 19 Community Support team, Jerry is now assisting in the delivery of food and medication to those who need it across County Cork.

The COVID-19 Community Support Programme is making the very best use of resources in assisting vulnerable persons with their daily needs at this unprecedented time. From collecting medication and food shopping to offering social support and simply making contact at what might be a lonely time for many.

Some Cork County Council employees have been reassigned to new roles in high demand areas, within the wider public service and in the delivery of Community Support services.

Jerry gives an insight into his experience with the support programme “Our Community Call Helpline recently took a call from a man in Canada looking for help and support for his mother, as he is living so far away. Council staff got in touch with the supermarket who kindly agreed to prepare the grocery shop. I delivered these groceries along with some medication from a Pharmacy in Mallow to them and this will be an ongoing weekly arrangement from now on. It’s great to see how someone can access support for their loved ones from so far away and different groups then pull together to meet those needs.”

Jerry added “I have to say while it’s quite the change from my normal work I’m finding the experience really rewarding, to be part of a team who are helping out our vulnerable community members at a time like this. We get really warmly greeted at the doorsteps and it’s a privilege to bring a smile to someone’s face, especially now. There really is a great spirit of cooperation and community spirit around and it’s a good feeling to be a part of that.”

Cork County Council COVID-19 Community Support Programme assists those in need with non-medical, non-health related issues that have arisen as a result of Covid-19 restrictions. Cork County Council Chief Executive, Tim Lucey, oversees the co-ordinated delivery of the Councils Community Support Programme. County Mayor Cllr Ian Doyle is also a member of this multi-agency forum with representatives from across a range of statutory and voluntary organisations working collaboratively to ensure the needs of vulnerable persons are met.

Persons seeking assistance can freephone 1800 805 819 (+353 21 4285517) daily from 8:00am to 8:00pm, text (085) 8709010

or email covidsupport@corkcoco.ie

