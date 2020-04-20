EAST CORK: Tenders Sought for Cork County Council Road Resurfacing Contract

20 April 2020

By Mary Bermingham

Cork County Council has sought tenders for the Cobh & East Cork Municipal Districts Road Resurfacing Contract 2020.

The resurfacing contract incorporates eleven sites extending to 9km of road improvement works throughout East Cork. The scope of the works includes road resurfacing, major road reconstruction, traffic-calming measures, drainage and associated works.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said “Cork County Council is responsible for approximately 12% of Ireland’s roads network. The Council continues to invest in the development of infrastructure across the county during these challenging times. These particular works will enhance the road network and improve road safety for all road users in Cobh and the East Cork Municipal District.”

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Ian Doyle commented, “This contract tender shows Cork County Council’s commitment to infrastructural improvements continues unabated. These works in Cobh and surrounding areas are expected to take place from June to October 2020 and people should expect some road closures and traffic management systems during this period.”

