EDUCATION: INTO members in Cork urged to support the 2020 Members’ Draw

The INTO have announced that the annual INTO members’ draw – which is open to all INTO members in Cork and nationwide – is back in support of CMRF Crumlin, which is part of the Children’s Health Foundation family.

This year, tickets are available online from €10 with the chance to win incredible prizes up to a value of €10,000. All proceeds from the 2020 draw will go to provide continued support for the Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) research project in the National Children’s Research Centre (NCRC).

Noel Ward, Deputy General Secretary of the INTO said

“The INTO proudly supports the vital research work undertaken by the Children’s Medical and Research Foundation at CMRF Crumlin. Our long time charity partner, CMRF Crumlin supports 150,000 children from across the country each year. Our members’ fundraising goes towards funding the research behind better treatments for sick children. Please support our online raffle this year,”

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of CMRF Crumlin, which is part of the Children’s Health Foundation family, said

“on behalf of all of us in CMRF Crumlin, NCRC and CHI at Crumlin, we want to say a huge thanks to the INTO and its members for their ongoing and phenomenal support. We are living in difficult times and it is a testament to our supporters of their resourcefulness and ingenuity of going online for fundraising. We hope that INTO members support this wonderful initiative.” “Babies, children and teenagers are affected by IBD. It causes a painful inflammation of the intestines resulting in Crohn’s Disease, Ulcerative Colitis or microscopic colitis. Furthering this research into IBD is important right now to many of our little heroes so that we can deepen our knowledge of IBD and explore new treatments to manage the symptoms and one day find a cure.”

To support CHI at CMRF Crumlin’s life-saving work, visit CMRF Crumlin’s website today to learn more about how you can donate www.cmrf.org/donate

