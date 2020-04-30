Cork City Council’s response to COVID19 favours cars, and thus goes against WHO guidelines – according to Greens

30 April 2020

There’s no such thing as ‘temporary arrangements’ – Green Party worried about de-pedestrianisation of Oliver Plunkett Street

The Green Party in Cork has said that the city’s response to COVID19 can see a retreat to the car or the development of a safe and reassuring environment for businesses and people.

Speaking today, Green Party councillor for the Cork City North East ward, Oliver Moran, said:

“WHO guidelines for urban preparedness in response to COVID19 highlight the need for changes in promoting safe and active mobility, like cycling and walking. It specifically calls out temporarily converting narrow vehicular roads to exclusive use by pedestrians. The logic is that people need space to shop, to queue and businesses need more space for customers.

“So far in Cork, we’ve been going in the opposite direction. Oliver Plunkett Street has been de-pedestrianised. That’s a reflex position. The irony is that businesses on surrounding streets are calling for more pedestrianisation to give more space to do business, and for people to feel safe shopping and eating in the city centre.

“As we all know, there’s no such thing as ‘temporary arrangements’. Decisions over the coming days will test the city’s response. That response can either set the city in a direction defined by fear or one that’s safe and open for businesses, residents and shoppers.”

A second meeting of the city centre CORE group of stakeholders will take place on Tuesday to discuss plans being prepared by officials in Cork City Council.

