How far is 5km from my home? use this useful mapping tool to see your COVID19 exercise zone

How to calculate where you can exercise in Ireland?

Under the updated Irish ‘lockdown’ regime, effective from today (Tuesday 5 May) you can expand your exercise zone from 2km to 5km from your home. At this stage, many people have walked and jogged pretty much every road near their homes, so people are naturally wondering how far from home then can stray; just how far is 5km? There is an extremely useful website which can tell you this. It’s called 5kmfromhome.com. It will draw a 5km radius circle around your current location (hint: when the site loads it will seek location permission, press yes).

