Cork County Councillors approve “2019-2024 Corporate Plan”

6 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council’s Corporate Plan 2019-2024 was recently passed by Councillors. The 95 page document outlines the vision of the Council for a 5 year period.

It outlines the core values, vision and aspirations of Cork County Council as well as defining the Council’s significant role in directing policy and development. To produce this plan, Cork County Council has engaged in an innovative service design approach, which puts user needs at the centre of the service. Service design uses visual modelling to define future visions and align people on shared goals.

This approach involved extensive and unprecedented engagement across a range of stakeholders, including elected representatives, staff and citizens and numerous others.

Over 30 workshops were held throughout the county in 2019, together with public interviews across the Council’s branch libraries and dedicated business sector workshops. Education institutions UCC and CIT, disability groups, the Older Persons Council and Comhairle na nÓg were amongst those consulted, while the Public Participation Network and staff from across Cork County Council were also asked for their input. Following a public awareness campaign, 138 submissions were received by the Council.

The volume of engagement and the variety of inputs were key points of inclusion in the research which underpins the Corporate Plan. The plan will form a key reference point for the Council’s Annual Budgets and Capital Work Programmes, while providing a foundation for Annual Service Delivery Plans, ensuring a continued focus on delivering the plans ambitious objectives.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said

“Although drafted prior to the onset of Covid 19, this plan is designed to allow the Council to adjust and react to local, national or in this case global circumstances. As a living document, the Corporate Plan 2019 – 2024 will continue to inform how Cork County Council adapts to consider new options and possibilities for the communities, people, and businesses of County Cork over the coming years.”

View Cork County Council’s 2019-2024 Corporate Plan here.

