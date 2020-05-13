Tourist friendly Kinsale planning Comeback after COVID-19

13 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

Kinsale’s response plan to help alleviate the impacts of COVID-19 are well underway following the announcement of an ambitious and very carefully thought out “Kinsale Comeback Campaign”.

Kinsale has proven itself to be a resilient and successful tourism destination over the years. The mix of people and businesses in Kinsale have consistently delivered memorable and unique visitor experiences and they are confident in their ability to re-imagine their future once again.

Their current ‘Back Stronger’ #inthistogether campaign has been very well received, with the goal being to boost positivity early, demonstrating a proactive approach both locally and further afield. The clear message being that Kinsale will not simply lie down, but will fight back stronger, maintaining a positive, can-do attitude in people’s minds about the future of Kinsale. Kinsale’s positioning at the start of the Wild Atlantic Way and the gateway to West Cork, puts the town in a prime position to be at the forefront of Irelands Tourism recovery.

The Kinsale Comeback Campaign aims to take the lead in shaping their recovery, in terms of common purpose, innovation, ambition and delivery of a phased comprehensive action plan at the appropriate time. Kinsale has weathered many storms, overcome many battles and obstacles over the years, but what they are now facing is one of their biggest challenges yet. They believe now is the time to be courageous once more and to have renewed foresight to lead from the front in terms of Irish tourism recovery. The Campaign, which is being kickstarted by the Chamber of Tourism and Business with funding they won last year from Bank of Irelands Enterprise Towns Awards, is hoping to capture the imagination of the local businesses, key stakeholders, local residents and those who have an interest in getting Kinsale back on its feet for everyone to enjoy once again. The goal being that the Kinsale Comeback Campaign will give local small businesses and employers a much needed marketing boost to get back on their feet. There are also plans for an innovative local crowdfunding campaign to fund this initiative which is due to be announced in the coming weeks.

The “Kinsale Comeback Campaign” will be phased in over the coming months in line with the government recommendations around travel restrictions and social distancing. The overall aim of the campaign will be to position Kinsale as one of the go-to holiday destinations for key markets over the next 12 to 24 months. The plan is to restart the tourism sector by encouraging primarily domestic visitors to experience all that Kinsale has to offer. The medium term goal would be to welcome international visitors and they project this will commence in 2021. The campaign is based on a lot of research from Failte Ireland, Tourism Ireland and the UN World Travel Organisation on consumer sentiments post Covid and the expected consumer trends as Ireland re opens for business.

“Kinsale is a town which is heavily reliant on tourism for businesses to be profitable and survive, as a chamber our role is to support and promote our unique destination. It is our vision to create a sustained story of energy and positivity showcasing all that Kinsale has to offer. We belief our Kinsale Comeback Campaign will support the recovery of our town and put us on the map as a key location to visit in Ireland. “ – Guny Patel, Chairperson, Kinsale Chamber.

With Kinsale’s rich historical tapestry, an established tourism infrastructure, a strong culture of sustainability and unique food and boutique offerings, all the building blocks are in place for long-term tourism success. Combine that with a demonstrated ethos of working together, a penchant for creative flare, Kinsale is in a prime position to reinvent itself once again and come back all the more successful after these unprecedented times.

