PROPERTY: €1.1 million dream apartment in Cork City

17 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Generally, when I see ‘Viewing by appointment only’ on a listing I know it must be a gem; the sort of place where if such a warning was not in place all-and-sundry would be traipsing inside for a look-see. This is an apartment in an exclusive complex so you definitely need an appointment.

Coldwell Banker are honoured to present one of the most fabulous apartments in Cork, 19 The Sherkin, Lancaster Gate to the sales market.

Rarely does such a find as this idyllically positioned, architectural gem, that is 19 The Sherkin, come available.The Sherkin, triangular, highly glazed and distinctive was built in 2007 by O’Callaghan developemts to provide the type of high end apartment living the city lacked. Designed by Henry J Lyons architects to offer, not just living space, but a whole lifestyle, it was fitted out to impress.

The apartment is finished too an exceptional standard throughout. The owners sophisticated eye for quality and detail is evident throughout the property and gives an exceptionally rare combination of an ideal location together with walk-in perfection.

On arrival, you are greeted with top nest security with keyless entry and semi solid walnut flooring throughout this spectacular apartment. The reception hall is wide and bathed in perfect sunlight.

Matching the distinctiveness and modernity of the apartment building , its current owner has added some striking features to name but a few full sound system, Jason Muteham radiator covers and full height walnut doors providing access to each well proportioned and light filled room of this apartment.

Upon entry to the open planned kitchen / living area the breath-taking views are revealed as is the monumental scale of this fascinating home. The spacious kitchen with silestone worktop is fitted with all Electrolux appliances. This generously proportioned space is ideal for entertaining with a 70ft west facing balcony with putting green where views are captivating by day and spellbinding by night. The east facing breakfast balcony invites the morning sun to flood the dual aspect apartment with natural light.

A few shorts steps from here introduces you to the living room where the comforts of modern living are continued thoughout with increased ceiling height and your eyes are immediately diverted to the 75inch Samsung TV with custom marble surround. At the riverview of this apartment there is a 5ft grand piano which creates a sophisticated atmosphere that ripples through the property.

There are three double bedrooms all with carpet flooring and finished with the best of décor throughout. Stylish wallpaper, built in wardrobes in all rooms and main bedroom boasting a luxurious ensuite. The ensuite is fully tiled and finished with the highest quality of tiling.

There are two car spaces with the apartment located in the underground carpark. There is also an electric car charging point. The management fee is €1800 per year which includes refuse, parking, block insurance and overall keep of the well maintained garden and common areas.

The location of Lancaster gate as well as the size of the unit are the two main selling factors. It is only a short stroll into the city centre with UCC campus also only minutes away. The River Lee hotel is adjacent to the Sherkin building offering gym facilities and swimming pool which is ideal for the busy working professional.

“19 the Sherkin” is one of the finest apartments to be presented to the market in Cork in many years and is ideal for someone looking for a modern city centre home.

