PROPERTY: If the stately home is too expensive, then consider buying just the Gate Lodge

Recently we have featured some fine houses with prices north of €1 million. What makes them attractive is their size, and architectural style. If you wallet is thinner then you can have the latter as a cheaper price. How? but a Gate Lodge rather than a stately home itself! An interesting property has come to market in Carrigrohane.

What: White House Gate Lodge, Leemount, (Coolymurraghue Townland), Carrigrohane, Cork City Suburbs, T23 EF83

Guide price: €245,000



This property used to be the Gate Lodge for Leemount, which is a fine country residence. With the passage of time some 3 modern houses were built along the laneway, between the Gate Lodge and Leemount House. The Gate Lodge itself is also in separate ownership.

Barry Auctioneers & Valuers are now delighted to present this Charming Detached 2 bedroomed Gate Lodge on its own site with parking for 2/3 cars. Located c.6km from Cork City and c.3km to Ballincollig. The property has been extended, and tastefully restored over the years, while retaining many of the ‘Original features’. Very private setting surrounded by woodland. It is surrounded on three sides by woodland offering protection from most prevailing weather systems, and has a sunny southerly aspect. Access is by Electronic Gates, making it most secure. Needs to be seen to be fully appreciated.

Accomodation Entrance Hallway – 5.1m x 2.0m

L-shaped, solid timber pine flooring. Lounge – 4.1m x 3.9m

Attractive antique-style fireplace, cast iron and antique tile. Kitchen/Dining Room – 4.2m x 3.9m

Fully fitted pine kitchen with wall and floor units, stainless steel sink unit, cooker and hob. Stone type tile floor with tiled over worktop. Utility Room – 2.0m x 2.0m

Internal boiler, plumbed for washing machine with tiled floor. Hot press with dual immersion. Bedroom 1 – 3.4m x 4.5m

Built in wardrobe with vanity dresser and sink unit. Reading lights, carpeted floor. Bedroom 2 – 3.6m x 3.5m

Built in wardrobe, vanity dressing unit with sink and vanity mirrors, carpet floor. Bathroom –

Fully fitted with bath, electric shower over, bath screen, WHB with mirror and wc, tiled floor. Garden –

Side and rear stepped gardens with paved patio area and outside tap.

BER Details

BER No: 111566972 Energy Performance Indicator: 443.13 kWh/m 2 /yr

