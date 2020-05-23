23 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Editorial

This brief article relates instead to the publication of death notices.

Recently, I was asked if we (TheCork.ie) published death notices. It’s not an area we have covered before, and the established firms are doing a fine job.

So, if you are looking for ‘Death Notices in Cork’ then the website RIP.ie (great domain name) is the site for you. Assuming you are in Cork (we are a Cork news website) then see the Cork section of RIP.ie.