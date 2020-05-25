Tips for re-opening your business after COVID-19

25 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Initial Hygiene is issuing advice to businesses that will be reopening as the Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed in the coming months in response to the Government’s phased approach. First and foremost, the company advises all organisations to continue to adhere to all relevant guidance from the Government and the HSE with regards to health and safety.

Additionally, as companies prepare to re-open, Initial is advising all organisations of the appropriate hygiene measures to ensure the safety of employees and customers.

Initial’s hygiene tips for businesses include:

Install hand sanitiser dispensers at key areas around your premises, including at entrances, outside lift doors, in reception areas, kitchens, and washrooms.

Disinfect your premises, in particular the most commonly contaminated ‘touch-point’ areas. These include lift buttons, desks, computers, and door handles.

Ensure that the hygiene facilities in your washrooms are operational and up to a high standard.

Encourage employees to employ proper handwashing and hand hygiene practices. This includes washing their hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.

Ensure there is adequate signage in your office to promote proper hand washing practises.

Ensure there is adequate signage and floor markings to note the 2 meter distance

For businesses that utilise fleet vehicles, ensure to sanitise common touch-points such as car door handles, steering wheels, dashboards, and gear sticks.

Personal equipment such as hand-held phone devices should not be put on any surface in a common area.

The company is advising that washrooms in particular are the most high risk area for spreading pathogens. Initial Hygiene recommends that companies’ washrooms should be regularly cleaned and maintained, and that they are outfitted with the necessary equipment to ensure top hygiene standards.

Dr Colm Moore, Area Technical Manager for Initial Hygiene, said: “As companies begin reopening around the country in the coming months, it is vitally important that they adapt to our new reality by introducing robust hygiene protocols. This will help to ensure the health and safety of employees and customers. While proper hygiene measures have always been important, now more than ever it is something which businesses need to be mindful of.”

The company has recently launched a ‘Back To Work Hygiene Kit’ for companies to issue to their employees. Each kit contains hand sanitizer, hygienic wipes, and a face mask.

The company has also prepared a free guide for businesses, to help them to reopen in a safe manner, which is available to download here. It contains free, downloadable posters and literature regarding proper hand hygiene practices, as well as a list of ‘hygiene hotspots’ for different types of businesses.