PHOTOS: Cope Foundation launch ‘5 Peaks 1 Week’ fundraising challenge

By on Comments Off on PHOTOS: Cope Foundation launch ‘5 Peaks 1 Week’ fundraising challenge

29 May 2020
By Bryan Smyth
News in brief

What: 5 Peaks 1 Week
Type of Event: Challenge
Where: Cork
When: 8th June 2020

Cope Foundation’s 5 Peaks 1 Week campaign shines a light on 5 of Munster’s highest mountains and asks people to challenge themselves from home by walking, running, cycling and even taking on the stairs to really feel the pull of the peak!

In just 1 week, your Team needs to clock up the KMs equivalent to going up and down the 5 Peaks.

For those really looking for an epic challenge, the ULTRA involves an additional 400+KM of cycling, which is the same as cycling from Cork city to the foot of each of the mountains.

More info at https://www.cope-foundation.ie/Cope5Peaks1Week

Milly Farrell, Caoimhe Suipil and Paul Sherlock from the Cope Foundation launching the Cope Foundation’s 5 Peaks 1 Week fundraising challenge.
Milly Farrell, Caoimhe Suipil and Paul Sherlock from the Cope Foundation launching the Cope Foundation’s 5 Peaks 1 Week fundraising challenge.
Milly Farrell, Caoimhe Suipil and Paul Sherlock from the Cope Foundation launching the Cope Foundation’s 5 Peaks 1 Week fundraising challenge.
Paul Sherlock, Caoimhe Suipéil and Milly Farrell from the Cope Foundation launching the Cope Foundation’s 5 Peaks 1 Week fundraising challenge.
Paul Sherlock, Caoimhe Suipil and Milly Farrell from the Cope Foundation launching the Cope Foundation’s 5 Peaks 1 Week fundraising challenge.
