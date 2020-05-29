PHOTOS: Cope Foundation launch ‘5 Peaks 1 Week’ fundraising challenge

29 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

What: 5 Peaks 1 Week

Type of Event: Challenge

Where: Cork

When: 8th June 2020

Cope Foundation’s 5 Peaks 1 Week campaign shines a light on 5 of Munster’s highest mountains and asks people to challenge themselves from home by walking, running, cycling and even taking on the stairs to really feel the pull of the peak!

In just 1 week, your Team needs to clock up the KMs equivalent to going up and down the 5 Peaks.

For those really looking for an epic challenge, the ULTRA involves an additional 400+KM of cycling, which is the same as cycling from Cork city to the foot of each of the mountains.

More info at https://www.cope-foundation.ie/Cope5Peaks1Week