COMPETITION: Win a private lunch with Roy Keane

29 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

The final whistle will blow at midnight tonight (Friday 29 May) for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind’s fabulous competition to win a private lunch/dinner with their Ambassador Roy Keane!

Two winners can each bring four friends to have lunch/dinner with Roy. Something for the lucky winners to look forward to when we can all be together again.

There is also a runner-up prize of a signed Roy Keane poster – most definitely a collector’s item for any fan.

To enter

To enter, all you have to do is donate a minimum of €10 at www.guidedogs.ie.

Full terms and conditions can be viewed at www.guidedogs.ie