COMPETITION: Win a private lunch with Roy Keane

29 May 2020
By Bryan Smyth
bryan@TheCork.ie
The final whistle will blow at midnight tonight (Friday 29 May) for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind’s fabulous competition to win a private lunch/dinner with their Ambassador Roy Keane!
Two winners can each bring four friends to have lunch/dinner with Roy. Something for the lucky winners to look forward to when we can all be together again.
There is also a runner-up prize of a signed Roy Keane poster – most definitely a collector’s item for any fan.
To enter
To enter, all you have to do is donate a minimum of €10 at www.guidedogs.ie.
Full terms and conditions can be viewed at www.guidedogs.ie
